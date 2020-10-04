TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo football player Luke Doerger is making surgical shields to donate to local hospitals.

The engineering major and starting center for the Rockets is using his 3-D printer at home to make the shields, and has made 30 of them so far.

Doerger's printer can make the visor and fitted head band out of plastic, meanwhile he purchases elastic bands in bulk that attach to the head band.

He also has produced surgical mask adjusters which are used to help those in the medical field that are developing sores from wearing masks for a long period of time.

Toledo Athletics

Doerger said that he will continue to make the shields as long as supplies are available. He is working with hospitals in the Toledo area to be able to donate the finished products.

