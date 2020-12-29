Toledo doctors weigh in on how local vaccinations are progressing

Representatives with Mercy health and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department say that so far, there have been no serious reactions to the vaccine on their watch.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been two weeks since the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived norhtwest Ohio. Since then, hundreds of hospital workers, nursing home residents and staff, along with other first responders have received the vaccine.

"In our experience, it's been incredibly well-tolerated. A few people have complained of a sore arm, but not to the same extent as the flu shot. We've had a few reactions but nothing requiring hospitalization, nothing that serious," Mercy Health Dr. Kevin Casey said.

"We haven't heard of any serious reactions, we've heard of 1 somewhat moderate reaction but again I think that individual already had some concerns," Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said.

Those reactions include things like a headache or other soreness, which some people who got the COVID-19 shot say also happens to them when they get the flu shot. At this point, Pfizer and Moderna are the two approved vaccines being distributed.

"Whether it's Pfizer or Moderna, either one is going to be safe and do what it's supposed to do," Zgodzinski said.

The health department is preparing to open up more vaccine locations next week, so they are ready when the state health department clears them to vaccinate more people.