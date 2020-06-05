TOLEDO, Ohio — As researchers race to find a cure for COVID-19, one drug is standing out.

Remdesivir has been tested in clinical trials. The drug is injected through an IV and was proved to reduce hospital time and mortality rate for patients

"Right now, because it's not a proven treatment, we're going to be using it for the more severe cases. There are no drugs recommended by the CDC at this point because these studies need to be peer-reviewed and studied at a larger scale," ProMedica VP of Quality and Patient Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

Despite not having CDC approval yet, Remdesivir is a promising option. It was so successful in trials, Dr. Kaminski says it became unethical for doctors to continue to give patients placebos when they could give them the actual drug and save lives.

At this point, no doctors at ProMedica have been able to access Remdesivir because of supply issues. But they are interested in using it on patients because of its high success rate.

Additionally, starting next week, every ProMedica facility will conduct antibody testing on all employees. They have the capability to test about 5,000 people per week.

"Antibody testing tells whether or not you've been exposed to the virus and whether or not you've amounted at least a partial, if not complete immune response against the virus," Kaminski said.

Starting off the tests will only be offered to employees but afterward, it will be expanded out.

