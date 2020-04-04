OHIO, USA — Four Ohio prisons are currently quarantining hundreds of their inmates due to the coronavirus according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

In addition at least 2 inmates in Ohio prisons have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quarantined prisons include the Toledo Correctional Institution which is now under a full quarantine.

As of Saturday afternoon, state records indicate that 928 inmates at the prison were quarantined, with 1 inmate in isolation.

Statewide, 38 prisoners have been tested, with 2 positive results, 29 negatives and 7 that are pending.

Institution (MCI) - 4; Ohio State Penitentiary (OSP) -1; Toledo Correctional Institution - 1 separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.

ODR, says quarantined facilities are operating under modified movements and populations are being separated.

Also, inmates temperatures are monitored daily along with checks of other symptoms.

According to ODR, there is at least one inmate at the Marion prison and one at the Pickaway Correctional Institution with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Franklin Medical Center is the final institution under quarantine.

