HOLLAND, Ohio — Testing availability has been an ongoing problem throughout this pandemic. And despite opportunities still being fairly limited, doctors estimate within the next week, things could change.

"It is better, but not to the point where anyone I wanted to test would have the test done. There is still certain criteria that I have for my patients to be tested" Toledo Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Moshir Jacob said.

Right, now there are two types of coronavirus tests: Swab testing and antibody testing.

Swab testing detects an active infection and will only work if you have symptoms. This is the test going through a shortage right now.

"The shortage of testing we're talking primarily about the swab testing. Because it's labor-intensive, we need to get the swabs sent to a specific lab and check it out," Jacob said.

The second type of testing is the antibody testing. This one cannot detect an active infection, but it can detect if you already had coronavirus, even if you were asymptomatic. It only requires a blood sample and can be done in most labs. Doctors anticipate this type of testing will ramp up soon.

"Within a month it should be available in much more common places," Jacob said.

Select Rite Aid locations, like the one in Holland off Airport Highway, are offering self swabbing testing locations for those who fit the criteria of potentially having coronavirus. This is one of the very few places in our area open for testing, aside from those at local hospitals and the ones available for first responders.

Only swab testing is able to detect an active infection. But antibody tests will allow researchers to learn more about how many people actually had COVID-19, and will tell us if we are for sure flattening the curve.

UTMC has been testing for coronavirus for almost a month. They are able to run up to 180 tests per day, and will continue to do so as long as it's needed.

