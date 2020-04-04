TOLEDO, Ohio — As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the nation and the world, churches, mosques and synagogues are having to find new ways for their congregations to celebrate their beliefs.

On Thursday of this week, the Catholic Diocese of Toledo announced the times they will be live-streaming Holy Week masses from Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.

In late March, the Diocese announced that Catholics would not be obligated to attend in-person mass through Easter due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Catholics are being encouraged to view the Holy Week and Easter Liturgies on the Diocese’s Facebook page:

Palm Sunday – 10 a.m., on Sunday, April 5

Chrism Mass – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7

Holy Thursday – 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 9

Good Friday – 3 p.m. on Friday, April 10

Easter vigil in the Holy Night – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. on Sunday April 12

All of the masses will be led by Bishop Daniel E. Thomas

Since that time, mass and services, including Stations of the Cross services, have been held via live-stream on the Diocese’ Facebook page.

Individual parishes in the Diocese are also planning to live stream Holy Week masses and other services and mass can also be viewed on television or listened to on the radio. Click here to view a list.

