CLEVELAND — Ohio is now dealing with thousands of coronavirus cases throughout the state, but how did the numbers get to this point?

Below is a timeline of how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio since the first three infections were confirmed in Cuyahoga County just a few weeks ago in early March.

March 9: The first cases in Ohio are confirmed with three people infected in Cuyahoga County.

March 11: Four confirmed cases, including the first in Stark County.

March 13: 13 confirmed case, including the first in Summit County.

March 14: 26 confirmed cases, including the first in Lorain County and the city of Cleveland.

March 15: 36 confirmed cases, including the first in Medina County.

March 16: 50 confirmed cases, including the first in Geauga County.

March 17: 67 confirmed cases, including the first in Lake County.

March 18: 88 confirmed cases.

March 19: 119 confirmed cases.

March 20: 169 confirmed cases, including Ohio’s first death.

March 21: 247 confirmed cases throughout 33 counties with three total deaths.

March 22: 351 confirmed cases throughout 40 counties.

March 23: 442 confirmed cases throughout 46 counties with six total deaths.

March 24: 546 confirmed cases with eight total deaths.

March 25: 704 confirmed cases with 10 total deaths.

March 26: 867 confirmed cases with 15 total deaths.

March 27: 1,137 confirmed cases.

March 28: 1,406 confirmed cases with 25 total deaths.

March 29: 1,653 confirmed cases with 29 total deaths.

March 30: 1,933 confirmed cases with 39 total deaths.

March 31: 2,199 confirmed cases with 55 total deaths.

April 1: 2,547 confirmed cases with 65 deaths.

April 2: 2,902 confirmed cases with 81 deaths.

April 3: 3,312 confirmed cases with 91 total deaths.

April 4: 3,739 confirmed cases with 102 total deaths.

