Tiffin University releases on-campus back to school plan for the fall

The 'Dragon Plan' calls for split-session classes to ensure students get at least one day in-person with their professor

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin University has finalized and announced plans for hosting students on campus this fall.

Earlier this week, Tiffin University released its "Dragon Plan" for restarting on-campus classes once the fall semester begins.

Along with the standard new COVID-19 safety signage, entrance and exit markings on doors, and new hand sanitizers across campus, the classroom will look and feel a bit different.

In an effort to ensure all students could have in-person access to faculty at least one day a week, they have decided on a hybrid teaching session, where classes are split into two groups.

"Half of the students who attend a class on one day will get one lecture and then the other day of the week, when that class will normally meet again, that second group will get that same lecture," said TU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Peter Holbrook.

Masks will be mandatory for everyone while on campus, and markings on the ground indoors will designate waiting areas to ensure social distancing in the cafeteria and hallways.

Athletics will continue to follow NCAA guidelines, while the student-athletes are being asked to limit their trips off campus as much as possible.

"If we want to open and provide education face to face, we have to deal with the new realities and do it the best we can and adapt; and that's what we're doing," said Holbrook.

Tiffin University's fall semester is currently slated to begin on August 17.