In-person classes start at Tiffin University

A split session model will allow students to have at least one day of in-person classes from their teachers.

TIFFIN, Ohio — College classes have officially begun for some northwest Ohio colleges. Over the weekend, Tiffin University welcomed students moving back into their housing.

On Monday, as the sidewalks became a bustle of activity classes began.

Along with split session classes, mask mandates and social distancing protocols, faculty and students will track their activity throughout the day by checking in on a contact tracing app to better track any potential coronavirus spread.

"I think the general consensus is that everyone's excited to be back on campus, we're just happy to even be here. And so, I think that everyone is taking their precautions and being safe so we can keep being on campus," homeland security and terrorism student Haleigh Hubbell said.

"Everyone is adapting to it great. They did a good job of asking people's opinion last Spring when this all started, and I think they did a good job with it," law enforcement student Andrew Loughman said.

For these students, the desire to get back on campus and finish their college career in-person seemed to outweigh the risk associated with the virus as long as everyone is following protocol.

The students said they realize that this school year will be a story to tell once they are older.

"I don't think that anyone who is coming into their first year of college expected this, but I think that the class of 2024 is going to be the most experienced class coming out of college, ever. And I think that the people who missed the graduation last year are stronger for it," communications and public relations student Rebecca Kielbasa said.

Like many other universities and colleges across the country, Tiffin University is planning on ending their in-person classes before the Thanksgiving break.

Afterward, any remaining classwork and finals will all be done online.