TIFFIN, Ohio — Buy a t-shirt, help save a business.

That's the idea behind a small business initiative underway in Tiffin.

With the local economy nearly ground to a halt due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order, three local small business owners in Tiffin pooled their resources to launch the "Tiffin Strong" T-shirt drive.

Steinmetz Signs & Graphics Inc., a fully family-owned and operated business, is now selling these shirts online, and $10 from every purchase will go to a local business of the buyers choice.

"The most important part for all three of us is to help the people that we know in our town that in the blink of an eye just lost every source of income they have," said Susan Wilkinson, owner of Simply Susan's Boutique.

"We're a small community and we support each other even when this isn't going on. So, I think it's a great, great campaign," said Tina Schank, owner of JT's Bagel Bar.

The drive also is selling with these "Ohio Strong" T-shirts as well in case you're buying from another community.

These organizers said the drive will last as long as their is a need, and has already seen success in only it's first week.

"I just sent out our first batch of checks this week, and it came to $1,190. Next week is probably going to be bigger," said Katina Steinmetz, owner of SSG Ink.

Also, Bailiwicks Coffee Company in downtown Tiffin are selling an exclusive green version of the Tiffin Strong T-shirts.

All of the money raised from these shirts will be added to that general fund for other local businesses.

