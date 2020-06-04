TIFFIN, Ohio — With no potential customers coming in for another month, one local business in Tiffin has found a way to volunteer time and make area kid's special day, even more special.

With the stay-at-home order in place, the Tiffin Pedal Company knew they would not see any business during the month of April.

That's why owner Dan Perry decided to take his bike out on the streets himself to spread some cheer.

This last weekend, he began driving the bike to the homes of kids celebrating their birthdays in isolation and helping them celebrate their day with some driveway fun and dancing.

"Trying to do it safely and trying to make these kids birthdays a little more special," said Perry.

This birthday celebration from the weekend turned into a make \-shift block party with neighbors coming out onto their own porches and driveways and joining in.

Dan said he can drive the bike anywhere within the Tiffin city limits and has already been asked by about 25 other families to stop by.

He said on top of getting out of the house, he's happy to do whatever he can with his small business to help spread some happiness during this stressful time.

"It's as beneficial for me as it is for the people I go to, honestly. So, I'm excited to do it, I'm happy to do it," said Perry.

Dan said he has plenty of free time outside of his responsibilities on Tiffin City Council and would like to reach everyone who wants him to pedal by.

So let him know by messaging him on Tiffin Pedal Company's Facebook page.

