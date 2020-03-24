TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Seneca County through his Facebook page Monday night.

The patient is a 52-year-old woman. Seneca County officials said no additional information about her will be provided due to privacy concerns.

