TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Seneca County through his Facebook page Monday night.
The patient is a 52-year-old woman. Seneca County officials said no additional information about her will be provided due to privacy concerns.
