TIFFIN, Ohio — Leaders in the City of Tiffin are hoping the third time's the charm to get their proposed designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA, passed.

The City of Tiffin is once again looking into approving a downtown outdoor refreshment area.

Mayor Aaron Montz said the proposal would have come earlier this year, but took a back seat during all of the emergency coronavirus responses.

But now, the proposed DORA holds even more importance, as it would give the restaurants within the boundary a chance to open for business a little earlier.

"By establishing a DORA, it allows those businesses within downtown Tiffin that do not really have the opportunity for any kind of outdoor dining to have that ability here in Tiffin, Ohio," said Montz.

Mayor Montz said the new DORA proposal would allow for dining on closed sidewalks, city green space and even city alleys and parking lots.

Alhough the previous DORA proposal was shut down by only one vote, he is confident this emergency DORA should be approved.

"DORA will automatically expire this December 31 of this year unless council renews it. That gives council more authority if they do not like how a part of the program is going, or if they don't like the DORA in general they could take no action and it would die," said Montz.

The state law that allows outdoor refreshment areas requires a minimum of 30 days for discussion, so the earliest this DORA proposal could be passed by Tiffin city council is June 22.

