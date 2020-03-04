TIFFIN, Ohio — While companies across the world are struggling to remain in business during the coronavirus shutdown, a Tiffin-based small business is helping to supply the medical field with much-needed supplies.

E-Systems Design & Automation received a call from their client, Cummins Filtration last week.

Cummins needs to double their production of the 3M TR300 air filter, a vital component of 3M's Versaflo air purifying respirator. So, leaders with E-systems agreed to build them a brand new machine from scratch.

E-systems president Don Bagent said that usually a job of this complexity would take 12 weeks, but his dedicated staff and his own suppliers stepped up and found a way to get the job done in only two weeks.

"And not only did we design around what was available and in stock, but they bent over backwards and said the next one out the door is going to be yours. So, it was wonderful on what suppliers did for us and getting stuff to us," Bagent said.

Once the machine that E-systems is making is up and running, it can produce a replaceable air filter cartridge every 20 seconds.

Bagent said he's proud that his small company in Tiffin, Ohio is able to so efficiently help the nationwide medical community during this global pandemic.

"But being small also helps us, and using small companies, they can react quicker it seems like than larger companies," Bagent said.

He said they should have the new machine ready to ship to Cummins Filtration in Wisconsin by next Friday.

