TIFFIN, Ohio — The City of Tiffin is holding a special fundraiser to help raise money for small businesses while also helping you claim some big "firsts" once those businesses reopen.

The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Services and Destination Seneca County are hosting an auction on Thursday, May 14 called the Auction of Firsts.

During the auction, items, experiences, or services will offered up as "firsts" once the pandemic shutdown is lifted.

"We're looking at first haircut, first growler from our brewery, first show at the Ritz; that kind of thing. But I will say we have a number of great different auction items on there. We have a one hour peddle bike tour," said Amy Reinhart, Downtown Main Street Manager in Tiffin.

This week, more businesses will be added. The auction will allow a maximum of 60 to enter.

The goal of the auction is to bring in as much support for these businesses right off of the bat to ensure everyone gets back on their feet.

"And it really is what makes Tiffin special. And this auction just yet another example of the fact that when there's a call for help, typically we're flooded with more than enough folks that come forward willing to help and assist in any way," said Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz.

Early bidding is already underway for currently listed items

The Auction of Firsts goes live this Thursday at 6:30 pm.m and runs until 8:30 p.m.

Here for a direct link to the auction site.

RELATED: Third attempt for a DORA in Tiffin begins

RELATED: Virtual commencement to be held Saturday for Northwest State Community College

RELATED: Staying safe: Essential worker hasn't seen wife, children in weeks