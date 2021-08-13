x
Coronavirus

TFRD battalion chief deploys with national Disaster Medical Assistance Team on support mission

Battalion Chief Allison Armstrong is part of a highly-skilled medical team deployed to the Jackson, Mississippi region to help patients during the COVID-19 surge.
Credit: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — The job of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department isn't limited to just one area code when there's an emergency at hand. 

Batallion Chief Allison Armstrong is part of a highly-skilled medical team deployed to the Jackson, Mississippi region, according to a media release from TFRD. Armstrong joins the U.S. Department of Health & Human Service's Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) as a registered nurse and paramedic.

The team will assist Mississippi healthcare workers at a 24-hour field hospital set up to treat the rapidly rising numbers of COVID-positive patients across the state. 

Mississippi's current positivity rate is tied with Florida for highest in the U.S. at 20-24.9% over the past 7 days, as reported by the CDC.

Armstrong will work in the field hospital with DMAT for approximately 14 days, but the timeframe may be extended if needed.

