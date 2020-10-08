Terra State Community College receives funding for scholarships, financial literacy program

Both programs are expected to be in full swing for the fall.

FREMONT, Ohio — Leaders with Terra State Community College have announced scholarships for students enrolled in short-term certification programs, thanks to a new partnership with the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The total scholarship program will offer $182,000 in funds to students working toward any of the school's 25 short-term certificates, with each student able to receive $2,000 each.

Terra State's short-term certificate program ranges from accounting, electrical systems, precision machinery, pharmacy tech and more, allowing students to gain skills in high-demand fields in a shorter period of time than a standard college career.

The scholarship program was extended as well, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"With additional stresses of COVID-19, they've allowed us to add some more programs. And they're accepting no-credit programs that are in demand, such as the dental assisting program that we have. So, this is a really good opportunity for our students," Terra Community Foundation grant writer Beth Bower said.

You can apply for these short term certificate scholarships from now until your course begins. Classes are slated to start up at Terra State Community College on August 17.

Terra State Community College was also recently one of four institutions to be awarded a grant from The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions.

The grant money is intended to be used to bring financial experts into local schools to help teach the students a little more about the complexities of adult finances.

Terra State has contracted with In Charge Solutions to travel to Fremont, Clyde, Tiffin, Sandusky, Port Clinton, and Gibsonburg to deliver the financial education lessons. The lessons will be split up for kindergarten through second grade, third through eighth, and then ninth grade through adulthood.

"And then with the older students, (we'll be teaching) how to financially plan for their future, credit cards and understanding interest rates and things like that," Bower said.

Though the program is an outreach service to the area, and may not bring direct returns to the college, Bower said the goal of the finance lessons falls in line perfectly with Terra's mission.

"Terra focuses on if it's good for the college, and good for the community, and good for the students, then we try to do it," she said.