Tecumseh Public Schools to resume in-person classes despite governor's recommendation

The district says they are aware rising cases of COVID-19 across the county but feel cases are still at a manageable level.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools in Lenawee County will not be following the recommendations of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that schools voluntarily suspend in-person learning for a period of two weeks.

The district says in-person classes will resume on Monday for all grade levels despite the recent surge of COVID-19 classes across the state.

In addition, athletic activities will continue as scheduled despite the governor and state health department’s recommendation that they be put on hold as well.

Tecumseh schools have been on spring break for the last week, which is causing concern for potential surges.

On Friday, Gov. Whitmer presented a number of 2-week pause recommendations but said that she is not ordering restrictions; rather, she is asking for voluntary compliance to slow the spread.

In a Facebook post, the district says they are keeping an eye on rising cases across the county but because there is no longer a staffing issue and cases of COVID-19 are manageable they have decided to resume face-to-face instruction.

The district is also going ahead with previously scheduled State testing this week.