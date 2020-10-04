TOLEDO, Ohio — Team Sports in Holland is making masks showcasing the Toledo Rockets logo on them in support of the fight against coronavirus.
The masks, in addition to a "Toledo Rocket Strong" t-shirt will be sold online, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the University of Toledo's COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund and the American Red Cross.
"Like everybody else, we wanted to do something to help," said Matt Eberly, senior account representative of Team Sports. "This was a perfect way to provide masks to people who want them, as well as let people show their Rocket pride."
"Since so many people are wearing face masks now, I knew that UToledo alumni would love to have a Rocket logo on theirs," said Pierce. "It's a win-win. It provides support to our students who need it and it helps get our brand out there. It's also a chance to show support to a local business that has been a loyal supporter of our Athletics program for a long time."
Face masks and t-shirts can be ordered online here. The deadline for all orders is Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.
