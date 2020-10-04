TOLEDO, Ohio — Team Sports in Holland is making masks showcasing the Toledo Rockets logo on them in support of the fight against coronavirus.

The masks, in addition to a "Toledo Rocket Strong" t-shirt will be sold online, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the University of Toledo's COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund and the American Red Cross.

"Like everybody else, we wanted to do something to help," said Matt Eberly, senior account representative of Team Sports. "This was a perfect way to provide masks to people who want them, as well as let people show their Rocket pride."

University of Toledo

"Since so many people are wearing face masks now, I knew that UToledo alumni would love to have a Rocket logo on theirs," said Pierce. "It's a win-win. It provides support to our students who need it and it helps get our brand out there. It's also a chance to show support to a local business that has been a loyal supporter of our Athletics program for a long time."

Face masks and t-shirts can be ordered online here. The deadline for all orders is Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.

RELATED: Toledo football player making surgical shields for area hospitals

RELATED: Toledo Library collecting masks to donate to ProMedica workers