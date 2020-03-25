WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A new state bill introduced in the Ohio Statehouse would protect those on the front lines from COVID-19.

Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, introduced HB 563 on Monday after Springfield Township first responders learned through social media they were exposed to a patient who had coronavirus. The incident happened two weeks ago.

The bill would require local hospitals or the county health department to notify first responders if a patient they treated or took to the hospital is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or tested either positive or presumptive positive.

"By alerting the first responders that just transported that patient, that increases the chance of protecting the other firefighters who are back on station," Ghanbari said.

According to the latest numbers from the Lucas County Health Department, 24 first responders are under quarantine and three are in isolation. Isolation means that they were exposed and are showing symptoms.

At a news conference Tuesday, Springfield Township Fire Chief Barry Cousino said that communications between the hospitals and first responders have drastically improved since the incident.

The emergency operations center has designated a health wellness officer.

"That health wellness officer in the EOC works with local hospitals and local responders providing them with the appropriate information of whether they need to be isolated or quarantined," Cousino said.

"It's there, it's in place, but again, House Bill 563 would identify certain areas that could be streamlined or even made more effective. We obviously would support that," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson.

Ghanbari said that there needs to be a mechanism in place to ensure anyone not following the law faces consequences.

We'll let you know when the bill is taken up by the house.

