TOLEDO, Ohio — Parents, if you're struggling to keep up with your kids' lesson plans during this stay at home order, Sylvan learning has some advice.

First, set a schedule and goals. Remember to have a distraction-free learning environments, that means no tv's. Allow for breaks and set up a virtual study group.

You can find free online resources at SylvanNation.com.

"Stay positive. Think Positive. Sylvan, we are here to help. We do have live online tutoring sessions with certified teachers," said Tamara Callejas with Sylvan Learning.

To book a tutoring session call 1-888-EDUCATE.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fifteen high schoolers make mariachi magic in virtual rehearsal

RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help

RELATED: TPS leaders say students should continue progressing, despite waive in state testing

RELATED: TPS preparing for distance education past Governor's order

RELATED: #11together: Helping Others | Local businesses and citizens doing their part to help the community amid coronavirus