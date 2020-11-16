Sylvania schools going online only starting next week

The district will remain on remote learning until Dec. 17. The increase in positivity rate and COVID-19 cases per 100K people triggered the district to go "red."

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Based on data released from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department on Monday, Sylvania schools have decided to switch to remote instruction for all students (PreK-12) starting next week.

The district will remain on the remote learning model until Dec. 17, which is the end of the first semester.

"We will continue to monitor and evaluate to help determine when our students will be back in our buildings for hybrid learning. Please note, we will regularly communicate with our families to keep them apprised of future steps that our district will take regarding a pivot between instructional models," a letter from Sylvania schools read.

The district noted that both the positivity rate and COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to Toledo Lucas County Health Department data, have exceeded the criteria established that would prompt the district to move to all online learning.

"As both data points have now exceeded the established numbers for switching to remote learning, our district will begin full remote learning next week. We will remain hybrid this week to allow the transition for our teachers to set expectations with students for remote learning. Students should take home any materials and personal belongings they may need during this time," the district said.