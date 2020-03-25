SYLVANIA, Ohio — The U.S. Postal Service has learned that a Sylvania employee recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release on Wednesday.

Details and specifics were not released, to protect patient privacy.

The USPS issued the following statement: "The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis."

"As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition."

Both the CDC and the World Health Organization have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail. In addition, both the U.S. Surgeon General and the Director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases have indicated that there is currently no evidence that the coronavirus is being spread through the mail, the USPS said.

