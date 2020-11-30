Sylvania Municipal Court closes to public after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

The court will be closed through Dec. 11. With the exception of felony and in-custody cases, proceedings after Nov. 30 will be rescheduled to dates after Dec. 14.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Municipal Court will be closed to the public effective Dec. 1, following an order signed by Judge Michael Bonfiglio on Monday.

According to a release sent by the court, multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Recommendations by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and to protect staff and citizens led to the decision to close the Sylvania Municipal Court to the public until Dec. 11.

Several temporary operational measures have been made due to this.

While felony and in-custody cases will continue as scheduled, many other cases will be rescheduled after Dec. 14.

Traffic cases, including arraignments, pre-trials and trials will be rescheduled. OVI cases will be rescheduled, with the exception of arraignments. Non-violent cases, Civil and Small Claims will be rescheduled.

Probation Violation hearings will be rescheduled, along with probation office appointments, including pre-sentence investigation interviews and scheduled meetings with probation officers.

Criminal cases involving violent crimes will proceed as scheduled.

Fees, fines and costs due between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11 will be continued an additional 30 days from the original due date. Payments can be made online-only until Dec. 14.

Anyone with an open warrant must contact the court by telephone or email to schedule a court date.