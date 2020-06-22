Study shows more Americans are drinking to cope with COVID-19 stress

The study found that nearly 60 percent of Americans who make less than $50,000 a year have reported drinking more during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES — As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, individuals in the U.S. are reporting drinking more frequently to deal with stress and anxiety.

According to a national survey from Kelton Global and Medical Technology and WEconnect, "thirty-three percent of adults who drink are consuming more than they did before the coronavirus outbreak — and approximately 50% of them say it's to cope with stress and anxiety."

Of Americans who make less than $50,000 a year, 57% say they have been drinking more during the pandemic, and 50% of people within the 25-54 age group say they have also increased their drinking habits.

“Our data show that more Americans are increasing the amount they drink during COVID-19, rather than cutting back,” said Kelton’s Chief Insights Officer, Dr. Martin Eichholz. “Given how many are doing so to manage the anxiety they’re experiencing as a result of the pandemic, it’s a deeply troubling finding.”

The survey also found that those who live in a small town are more likely to report increased drinking habits (54%) as opposed to individuals living in a suburban or large city environment (49%).