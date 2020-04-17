COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio's tourism board is changing its focus from bringing people into Ohio to visit, to getting Ohioans to help local businesses through the COVID-19 shutdown.

The "Ohio Find it Here" tourism board has launched a new marketing campaign called "Support Local Ohio."

By visiting the Ohio.org website, you can find a growing database of locally-owned Ohio small businesses that are still offering services for customers during the stay-at-home order.

You are also asked to share pictures on social media when you patronize these businesses using #SupportLocalOhio.

Additionally, the website has a heroes and innovators section. Every week, the page features a local company, group or individual going above and beyond to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

Ohio leaders know how important the more than 950,000 small businesses in the state are to the economy, and hope this campaign can help lessen their financial stress.

"Anything that we can do to support our small to medium-sized businesses during this time will help not only support the business, but will help support the employees that rely on that business for a portion of their income, or all of their income," Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency director Lydia Mihalik said.

Click here to nominate a local "hero and innovator" that you know.

