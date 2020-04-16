NORWALK, Ohio — Coronavirus closures have been tough on a lot of small businesses across Northeast Ohio. One business owner announced last night that he's opening up for the summer, no matter what.

Summit Motorsports Park owner Bill Bader Jr. made the announcement in a Facebook Live video.

Bader said talked about the difficulties of scheduling a year's worth of programming, saying that, "because of COVID-19, it is unraveling before our eyes."

"We are opening. Summit Sports Park is not gonna wait for permission," Bader said in the video. "Summit Sports Park is not gonna wait for Dr. Fauci and wait for Amy Acton and wait for Mike DeWine because none of them even know I exist and none of them really care."

You can watch the full video below: **(WARNING: Some NSFW Language)**

Posted by Summit Motorsports Park on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The decision, according to Bader, is financial.

"We are starving," he said. "As honest as I can possibly be," talking about staff layoffs, pay cuts, and loans for recent facility upgrades.

While Bader did say the park in Norwalk would be opening for the season, he didn't say when, but added that he'll be hosting another Facebook Live next week, where he'll be announcing the full schedule.

"I'm not asking," Bader said. "I'm opening."

