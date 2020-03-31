CLEVELAND — The American Lung Association in Ohio just released a report from the CDC that shows smokers are more susceptible to severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19. Their findings show people who smoke were 2.4 times more likely to have severe symptoms from COVID-19 compared to those who did not smoke.

Cigarette smoking and vapers emissions affect our body’s ability to fight viruses and disrupt the immune system causing inflammation in our airways. The presence of this inflammation in the face of an additional insult like the coronavirus makes it harder for our lungs to combat the invading virus and sets up the risk for severe complications of the infection.

The American Lung Association in Ohio’s biggest piece of advice: “Quit Smoking.” They add that it’s important to know your triggers - rearrange your space so you can relearn certain rituals to avoid smoking and join a Quarantine Quitters support group online to connect with others who are taking this time to quit smoking.

For more information about quitting smoking and COVID-19, visit Lung.org/covid19 or call the American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine (1-800-LUNGUSA).

