LANSING, Mich. — Protesters gathered at the Michigan State Capitol building Thursday, May 14 for a rally against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

The demonstration started at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 1 p.m. Michigan State Police tweeted around the start time that protesters began to gather and the crowd was about 150 people. They had "no issues to report."

It was organized by Michigan United for Liberty, who said the purpose of the demonstration is to convey to lawmakers, officials and the public that "the people of Michigan will passionately defend our freedom and prosperity."

"We protest Governor Whitmer's grossly unconstitutional and extremely destructive executive orders," the group said in a Wednesday statement released to Twitter.

Michigan State Police tweeted a reminder Thursday morning that despite the rally happening outside the building, the Capitol is actually closed. The house and Senate are not in session.

"Some legislators are holding office hours by appointment," MSP explained. "So there will be some persons entering the building."

