DeWine: Statewide curfew extended until Jan. 2

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health has extended the statewide curfew until Jan. 2 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew was put in place for 21 days on Nov. 19.

On Thursday, DeWine announced the extension.

"We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus," DeWine said.

DeWine said there is a variance to the curfew for events with teams and spectators such as the MLS Cup at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday, Monday night football games with the Browns and Bengals and the anticipated University of Cincinnati football conference title game.

"To be frank, the biggest risk from these games is not the spectators who will be at the games and who will be following the safety protocols, but from other fans who may have the urge to gather with friends to watch these games inside w/out following mask/distancing protocols," DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine said that retail establishments need to be closed and people should be home while the curfew is in effect.

According to the health order, people should stay inside between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are getting food, medical care or going to work.

The original order can be read here.