Ohio will no longer update COVID-19 public health advisory mapping system

In the final map released last Thursday, Lucas, Fulton, Defiance and Erie counties were the only remaining red counties in northwest Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leaders with the Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday the state will no longer update its Public Health Advisory System that tracks the severity of COVID-19.

The system had been in place since July and consisted of four levels showing the risk level for each county.

ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said the with more than five million Ohioans having at least one dose of the vaccine and case numbers declining, the urgency has passed.

ODH Medical Director Bruce Vanderhoff echoed McCloud, saying the vaccine availability has been important in moving forward.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this month that all health orders in Ohio will be lifted on June 2.