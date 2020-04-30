LANSING, Mich. — Protesters first gathered outside Michigan's Capitol in Lansing Thursday morning to speak out against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and her request to extend the state of emergency. Just before 1 p.m., some protesters moved into the building.
Protesters could be heard shouting "open Michigan now" from outside the House Chamber, others were inside clapping and stomping their feet. People also chanted "let us in," as they banged on the chamber doors.
According to Lansing's CBS station WLNS, there were hundreds of protesters on and around the statehouse lawn, however, the news station reports this protest to be smaller in size than the 'Operation Gridlock' protest that happened several weeks ago.
The current state of emergency expires Thursday, April 30. It was first declared back in March and provides the basis for more than 60 executive orders that have been issued to quickly address the spread of COVID-19. State law only allows such a declaration to last 28 days without approval from the legislature. On Thursday, the House did not vote to extend the current state of emergency.
Whitmer said Monday she had requested to extend the state of emergency by 28 days as Michigan deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
This state of emergency was extended by 23 days through April 30, when the legislature voted down Whitmer's request for a 70-day emergency. The state of emergency has provided the basis for more than 60 executive orders from the governor, including closing schools and the stay at home order.
The state of emergency is not the same as the stay at home order, which is in effect until May 15.
