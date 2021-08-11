St. Vincent Medical Center first in NW Ohio to save patient with severe case of COVID-19 using ECMO technology

The patient, her sister, and the Mercy Health ECMO team plan to speak to the public on Thursday about the specifics of this treatment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on July 28, 2021.

St. Vincent Medical Center is now the first in the area to use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to help a patient recover from a severe case of COVID-19.

According to the medical center, after spending just over a week on ECMO, the 30-year-old Tiffin resident was taken off the machine and discharged a week later.

But, how does ECMO work?

A specially trained medical team uses a machine to do the work that the heart and lungs normally do. Before its arrival at St. Vincent, the advanced technology was only available outside of northwest Ohio.

The patient, her sister and the Mercy Health ECMO team plan to speak to the public on Thursday about the specifics of this treatment and how it saved her life.