St. Luke's Hospital postponing COVID vaccine clinic due to weather

MAUMEE, Ohio — McLaren St. Luke's is postponing its coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday due to predicted snowfall.
The clinic for 200 Phase 1B recipients will now take place Wednesday. St. Luke's and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are attempting to contact these individuals by phone and email.
Those who were scheduled to receive their vaccine Tuesday should report to the hospital Wednesday at the same time.
RELATED: Families frustrated with nursing home visitation restrictions even after vaccinations have been administered