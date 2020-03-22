MAUMEE, Ohio — St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee announced it is no longer accepting any visitors starting Sunday at 3 p.m. in order to protect the health of patients and employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although all visitors are restricted, the hospital is making the following exceptions:

Obstetric patients:

- Non-COVID-19 suspected case: one adult (18+) visitor.

- COVID-19 confirmed case: one adult visitor (18+) who will remain the same for the entire hospitalization.

Emergency Department: one visitor (18+), which ends upon admission as an inpatient

one visitor (18+), which ends upon admission as an inpatient Surgery or Procedure: One adult (18+) visitor

or One adult (18+) visitor End of Life: Immediate family to include: significant others, children, siblings and others at the discretion of the healthcare team.

Immediate family to include: significant others, children, siblings and others at the discretion of the healthcare team. Patient Needs: Healthcare team may determine if a visitor is needed based on patient’s well-being.

Any visitor who may be allowed for one of the above reasons must be 18 years old, follow strict handwashing procedures before and after visiting a patient and be screened at the hospital entrance for fever and respiratory symptoms before being allowed to visit

