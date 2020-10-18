Spotlight Bar in south Toledo, 4 other Ohio bars cited overnight for coronavirus health violations

The Spotlight Bar was cited after agents reported unsanitary conditions (bathroom wasn't clean) and no social distancing, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Toledo bar and four other Ohio bars Saturday night and cited the establishments for violating the Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Spotlight Bar was cited for disorderly activity and unsanitary conditions (the bathrooms were reported not clean). According to OIU agents, patrons were walking throughout the bar, not practicing social distancing.

Agents also reported large groups of customers standing and drinking alcoholic beverages without maintaining social distancing. Agents said the bar area was packed with patrons.

Additionally, employees did not try to enforce social distancing directives, according to OIU agents.

Four other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

Bridge Bar & Grill LLC., known as Bridge Bar & Grill, Willard, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80, and hindering or obstructing inspection. Agents observed complete disregard for current operating guidelines including, no physical barriers, no social distancing while patrons moved freely about the establishment consuming alcoholic beverages, every seat at the bar was occupied as others crowded close behind, no one inside the bar was wearing a mask, and bar staff continued to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office assisted agents as they issued the citation. While agents issued the citation the operator began cursing at them and explained that she intentionally violated the operating restrictions. The operator permitted patrons and off duty staff to interfere with official law enforcement duties.

Uptown Lounge, Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Officers with the Akron Police Department and agents visited the establishment at 10:35 p.m. and saw more than 300 patrons inside dancing, congregating, and not practicing social distancing.

FishBowl, Portsmouth, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions. Agents entered the business and observed approximately 30 patrons, many without masks, crowding at the main bar with little social distancing. Agents also saw little social distancing between patrons standing and drinking alcoholic beverages while intermixing with other social groups. Bar staff were not properly wearing masks and did not attempt to encourage patrons to wear masks or maintain six feet of distance between groups. Agents recognized the permit premises was using physical barriers at the main bar and explained to the staff corrective measures to become compliant.

Pub in Gahanna LLC., known as The Pub in Gahanna, Gahanna, received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. Agents walked into the establishment at 10:18 p.m. and were told it was last call. At this time, they were sold a beer. Gahanna Police Department officers assisted agents.