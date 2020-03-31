HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — As health experts predicted, coronavirus cases are rising daily in Ohio with 71 of the state's 88 counties now reporting confirmed cases.

Henry County is still without a confirmed case.

County leaders spoke about their plan of action if and when they get a patient with the virus.

While the majority of Ohio counties have a positive test result for COVID-19 registered with the Ohio Department of Health, four counties in our area, Henry, Williams, Paulding and Putnam, currently have none.

According to Henry County Health Commissioner Mark Adams, though no tests have come back positive yet, they believe the virus is certainly exists within their community.

"We have cases. There is somebody that is walking around that doesn't feel sick, that is positive COVID-19. We know it. It's just not affecting them like it does other people and they're walking around," said Adams.

The county has been following the state procedure for testing and has been working on a response plan since mid-February.

Leaders have already established an alternative care plan for coronavirus patients at three separate medical facilities.

Though the population of Henry County is smaller than others in Ohio, its officials are taking the pandemic as seriously as any other community.

"It's not that it's more or less of a concern, it's the same concern and we just want to make sure that we're ready to go," said Adams.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County coronavirus update | Health department data show 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases

RELATED: COVID-19: Why the numbers reported from local agencies may differ from ODH

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | Confirmed cases in the state reach 2,199