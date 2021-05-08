Some people preparing to mask up again

While some work places never stopped requiring masks, other employees wonder if mask requirements are coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Lucas County's upgrade to "substantial" levels of COVID-19 transmission per CDC guidelines, some employers and public places are considering having people put masks back on.

Right now, masks aren't required at some local stores and businesses, but that doesn't mean some employees don't have to take extra precautions at their jobs.

"I'd say it's about 50/50 right now, because a lot of people find [masks] hard to breathe in," shopper Sandra Nyers said.

While out in public, Nyers says it's not uncommon to see people both with and without masks, but she is fully expecting her retail job to bring them back before the end of the month.

WTOL 11 spoke to a variety of people of different professions to see what their take was on wearing masks in the workplace.

Most said masks aren't a requirement, with jobs ranging from construction work to architecture.

Medical workers haven't stopped having to mask up, but security and airport employees said they have also continued to put them on.

A few had the stipulation that you could go mask-less if you rolled up your sleeve and got the vaccine.

The Northwest corner of the state is in red, while Lucas county remains orange or at "substantial" risk.

For some people, they say nothing will convince them to go back.