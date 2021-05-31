x
Some changes to COVID-19 restrictions made Tuesday in Michigan

Credit: AP Photo/Corey Williams
In a photo from May 6, 2021, Timothy Tharp with patrons Cecelia Shelley, center, and Amber Nolan, at his Checker Bar in downtown Detroit. Tharp also owns Grand Trunk Pub and the Whisky Parlor. He estimates that his businesses have lost about $1 million after closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But now as vaccinations increase and government-ordered lockdowns and restrictions to protect the public are being lifted, Tharpe believes the coronavirus pandemic could be remembered as just another hurdle the Motor City has had to leap.

MICHIGAN, USA — Several changes to COVID-19 restrictions begin Tuesday in Michigan.

On May 20, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced alterations to the MI Vacc to Normal plan, stating that multiple restrictions would be lifted June 1 before fully reopening the state July 1.

Starting Tuesday, all outdoor capacity limits are lifted. This means people can have larger outdoor celebrations and places like ballparks and outdoor concert venues can fill up to full capacity.

Additionally, indoor capacity limits have been increased to 50%; however, people who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask while indoors.

In November 2020, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services implemented a 10 p.m. curfew for bars. Since then, that curfew has been pushed back an hour to 11 p.m.. Tuesday, that curfew no longer exists. 

July 1 is scheduled to be the next milestone date, at which time the state’s mask mandate will be lifted, along with all indoor capacity limits.

