COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Thursday, as promised, Gov. Mike DeWine outlined how more businesses in Ohio will be able to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown.

Salons and outdoor dining can return May 15, while indoor dining can come back May 21. In order for establishments to get up and running again, they must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

"If we relax, if we pull back, if we take things for granted...things are not going to go the way we want them to go," the governor cautioned.

DeWine has consistently received sky-high approval ratings during the COVID-19 crisis, but reaction to his latest plan has been mixed: While many are happy to see things starting to get back to normal, some feel the governor is going too fast, while others think he is dragging his feet.

Here are some reactions from 3News viewers:

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explains why he'd veto bill to curb Dr. Amy Acton's power

RELATED: Lake County General Health District details best COVID practices for faith-based organizations

RELATED: Ohioans less worried than rest of U.S. amid restaurant reopenings, survey shows

RELATED: Lake & Medina County commissioners call for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen all businesses