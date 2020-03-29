COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine continues to provide Ohioians with reassurance and hope as we navigate the coronaviurs pandemic.

At the close of his daily press briefing on Sunday, DeWine shared a virtual performance from the Chorale at Malone University.

The choir performed a rendition of " May The Lord Bless You and Keep You."

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has done what he can to protect Ohioans and their families. While there have been moments of uncertainty, hurt and confusion; DeWine has remained positive.

"To all of #Ohio: May the Lord Bless You and Keep You. #InThisTogetherOhio," DeWine tweeted.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are now 1,653 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio, with 29 deaths including the first deaths reported in Lorain and Medina Counties. Summit and Miami County both have five deaths reported; tied for the most fatalities in the state.

Gov. DeWine held and impromptu press conference Sunday, watch his latest remarks in the player below.

