TOLEDO, Ohio — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received waivers from the federal programs administered in Lucas County.

SNAP recertifications have been suspended for the months of March, April an May. Benefits that were set to be redetermined during this period will now be extended for six months. Able-bodied Adults Without Dependents have been waived until one month after the end of the state of emergency.

And recipients with a work requirement do not need to complete their hours until one month after the state of emergency.

Also, additional SNAP dollars will become available for those receiving benefits, although the ODJFS said the details are still coming.

Other changes:

The Lucas County Job and Family Services enacted other changes as well, following directives of Gov. Mike DeWine.

Closures:

On Wednesday, the following were closed:

- Lucas County Job and Family Services lobby at 3210 Monroe Street is closed to the public. Agency operations will continue as normal from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

- Ohio Means Jobs lobby at 1301 Monroe is closed. Ohio Works First participants should contact their Harbor Case Manager for questions.

- Child Support Division lobby at 701 Adams is closed. Onsite paternity testing has been delayed 30 days.

Public Assistance Benefits

Clients are asked to submit all applications and verifications for public assistance benefits (SNAP, OWF, Medicaid) to the agency in one of the following ways:

- Online at https://benefits.ohio.gov/.

- By calling 1 844 640 6446.

- By obtaining a hardcopy application (which are located in front of the building at 3210 Monroe St. or may be printed here and submitting it in any of the following ways:

- Via USPS mail to:

PO Box 10007, Toledo, Ohio, 43699-0007.

- Via fax at 419-213-8820

- In the agency drop box at 3210 Monroe Street.

All applications will be processed as normal and clients will be contacted via phone if a phone interview is being scheduled, or if there are questions. Verification documents necessary for eligibility determination may be submitted in any of the ways noted above and also may be emailed to LUCAS_DOCUMENTS@jfs.ohio.gov.

Child Support Division

While the receipt of cash payments may be affected during this time, please know there are several other options available to make child support payments.

- Money Orders/Personal, Certified and Cashier’s Checks can be sent to:

Obligor Payments - Ohio CSPC: PO Box 182372 Columbus, OH 43218-2372

Lucas County CSEA PO Box 10018 Toledo, Ohio 43699-0018

- Or in-person drop off is available at:

Lucas County CSEA: 701 Adams Street Toledo, OH 43604.

Non-Obligor Payments (employers, attorneys, etc.) - Ohio CSPC: 182394 Columbus, OH 43218-2394.

- Payment by credit card, debit card for obligors and employers is available at https://oh.smartchildsupport.com.

Note: All payments should be payable to OCSPC and include the payor’s Name, payor’s Social Security Number, SETS case number (10-digit number that begins with seven), order number and amount that should be applied to each order/case (if more than one order).

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus