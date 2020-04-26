MAUMEE, Ohio — There are still plenty of questions about whether it's still too early to reopen Ohio. And if not, what's the best way to go about it?

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to lay out his plan for reopening the state on Monday.

Some areas of the Buckeye state have seen much fewer cases of COVID-19. Many businesses in more rural parts of the state are really facing an impasse.

"I think most of them want to get back to work," Fulton County recorder Wendy Hardy said, "they'll do whatever they can to keep customers safe and their employees safe."

Many small businesses have been closed for over a month now. And many believe it's time to open their doors back up.

"We're grateful for the governor for flattening the curve," Hardy added, "but getting a little restless, staying inside."

Fulton County is one of the less impacted areas of the state with just 18 confirmed cases - one probable - for a total of 19 cases so far and no deaths. County recorder Wendy Hardy said people are hurting and want to return to work. She believes smaller areas should have more say over reopening with new safety norms.

"We'll try anything. Like I said, they've been creative in doing whatever they can to get out there," she said. "Some of the small businesses haven't seen any aid yet so they're just doing what they can to survive."

Meanwhile, Lucas County has more than 1,000 cases.

Chris and Jim Mack own Hair Chiasso in Maumee. They plan to protect customers and workers with disposable masks, gloves, spread their salon chairs six feet apart and more.

But with CDC guidelines still discouraging close contact of 10 or more people, she hopes the governor can give businesses like hers some leeway on how to open safely.

"We do have a 4800 square foot salon that's very spacious," said Chris Mack, "so I'm hoping there's going to be some evaluation of that and review so they go according to square footage instead of just a flat out number."

Big or small, cases or not, businesses know when they do open, they will see people, so it needs to be done right.

"When we open up, it's going to be like a Black Friday," Mack said, "so we're going to have to monitor that to the governor's guidelines."

DeWine plans to talk about those guidelines Monday.

