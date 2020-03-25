TOLEDO, Ohio — Hospital workers across the country are risking their lives to take care of coronavirus patients while running out of equipment needed to protect themselves. That's why U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, has a plan to address the issue, and it starts with the manufacturers.

"We know that keeping up with the demand for this equipment is going to make a huge difference in how well our hospitals are able to respond to the crisis," Brown said.

Brown released a plan to mobilize American manufactures and allow them to start making this equipment, as many of these supplies are made overseas.

Andy Warlick's company operates U.S. Cotton in Cleveland, which could help make testing swabs for medical purposes.

"With the help of our government we are the perfect company to help get testing swabs to the market," Warlick said.

Brown sent President Donald Trump nine steps that can be taken immediately to help address this shortage. A few of those include having healthcare systems publish lists of necessary protective personal equipment and financially supporting American manufacturers who can make those supplies.

"These are companies that want to help we've got to make it worth their while! We can't say you're going to do this but the finances are up to you," Brown said.

Brown said he believes acting fast will help address the shortage before its too late. Meantime many hospitals are still struggling with lack of masks, gloves and other equipment.

If you have any personal protective equipment at home, you're encouraged to donate it to local hospitals.

You can email donations@promedica.org to donate to ProMedica. Mercy Health is also working on setting up a donation option.

