TOLEDO, Ohio — Runners and walkers who were planning to take part in the annual Shamrockin' Shuffle will have to wait to shuffle another day, as the race and Guinness World Record attempt are postponed.

According to event organizers, "you'll still be part of supporting Toledo Firefighters Local 92 Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and setting a Guinness World Record at a future date. We know everyone is very excited to be a part of the this Guinness World Records attempt on Friday evening in Downtown Toledo.

"In an abundance of caution surrounding the growing impact of COVID-19 in our region, and with the Governor of Ohio's announcements today, we are changing date of the Blarney Shamrockin' Shuffle's Guinness World Record event to a later date, to be determined in the coming days."

What Do You Do Now?

1. Everyone is encouraged to read the facts about COVID-19 and follow the CDC's recommendations to help stop the spread of these germs and misinformation.

2. All registrants will automatically be placed into the event on the new date. You won't have to do anything.

3. Packet pickup remains open so you can get your kilt and perks package. Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dave's Running Shop, Sylvania.

4. Organizers are working closely with city officials and the Blarney Irish Pub to confirm the new date. We'll publish the new information in the coming days, as soon as it is confirmed.

