'Several' confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to event at Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio — In a release Thursday, the Henry County Health Department announced that they were investigating "several confirmed cases" of coronavirus linked to the "Name That Tune" event held at Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon on July 11, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Using contact tracing, the health department identified the source of the cases to be from the event. Leisure Time Winery is working with the health department in response regarding the event and any related cases.

Anyone who attended the event is urged to call their local health department.

"We urge anyone who attended the event to watch for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should they begin to experience any," stated Julie Lauf, Director of Nursing. "Every guest in attendance longer than 15 minutes should self-quarantine through July 25 and seek a COVID test if you have any symptoms. This includes remaining at home during these days, watching for symptoms, and if possible stay away from others, especially those who are at a higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19."

Leisure Time Winery has announced they will be closed until July 31, issuing a statement on their Facebook page acknowledging the positive cases of coronavirus from the "Name That Tune" event and additionally urging anyone feeling unwell to get tested.

Leisure Time Winery Napoleon We are cooperating and working closely with our local health department to ensure the safety of or staff and community

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear between 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The Henry County Health Department can be reached at 419-599-5545. Additional information regarding COVID-19 and testing locations is available at their website.

The Fulton County Health Department can be reached at 419-337-0915.