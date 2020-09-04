LOS ANGELES — Everyone's favorite "Sesame Street" characters, like Elmo and Cookie Monster, are teaming up with celebrity guests to connect with children and families stuck at home during this time of uncertainty.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with actresses Anne Hathaway, and Tracee Ellis Ross will appear during the 30-minute "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" special.

"We hope Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate will entertain and inspire families at a moment when so many are feeling isolated and overwhelmed by current events," said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop's President, Media & Education and Chief Operating Officer. "With help from our distribution partners around the world, this special will encourage parents and kids to gather and relax as a family, in a way that only the Sesame Street Muppets can."

During the special, celebrities and Sesame Street friends will sing songs, play games, and take silly dance breaks. The show will focus on celebrating everything from EMTs, doctors, and other everyday heroes who are helping families through the health crisis to the simple pleasures of baking cookies at home.

Ross is expected to play a game of "Elmo Says," Miranda will pop in for a few rounds of "Old McDonald Had a Farm," and Hathaway and Elmo should get moving with "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes."

"WarnerMedia recognizes how difficult these isolation efforts are for families, especially ones with children," said Bob Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. "With Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate airing simultaneously across our networks, we are confident that this special will bring family members together for a unique in-home viewing experience that will provide laughter, joy and relief during this challenging time."

Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate will be airing on Tuesday, April 14 across WarnerMedia networks (HBO, HBO Latino, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and truTV) and PBS KIDS 24/7 channel at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

PBS stations will re-air the special throughout the month starting on April 15.

