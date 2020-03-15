WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Senior Centers in Wood County are closing to the public starting on Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.

The Wood County Committe on Aging (WCCOA) announced the closures on Sunday afternoon.

All locations, including, Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore and the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green will be closed, tentatively through the end of March.

WCCOA is also reminding participants the importance of staying home and avoiding public gatherings, including church, restaurants and movie theaters.

Congregate meal participants are also encouraged to take advantage of home delivered meals.

Wood County residents over 60 are asked to contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net, or the WCCOA Facebook page.

In addition:

Medical Escort will be provided on a case by case basis (but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus)

All Congregate meal clients will be offered home delivered meal service during the duration of the sites being closed

All current home delivered meal clients will continue to receive meals

All participants will receive one (1) hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven (7) frozen meals to reheat for dinner.

WCCOA will be developing a modified menu for the timeframe determined for the closure. This menu will offer one entrée rather than a choice and during Lent all Friday menus will be meat-free (i.e. vegetable lasagna or macaroni and cheese).

Staff and volunteers who will be delivering home delivered meals will not be entering client homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery. Staff / volunteers will also be instructed to remain at least 6-feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients will be asked to have a table/surface near

the inside of the door or on their front porch / in their garage for meals to be placed upon at delivering. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff/volunteer will have a visual of the client or at minimum voice interaction through the door

All Centers and staff will increase the frequency of sanitizing their work areas and public areas with disinfectant which has the compounds necessary to “kill” the human Coronavirus. This includes disinfecting agency vehicles

All Centers will be thoroughly cleaned prior to re-opening following the closure

All staff will be reassigned duties which will support the delivery of our identified essential services, most notably home delivered meals

