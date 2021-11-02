Seneca County still working to vaccinate over 80 population

The county is, on average, only receiving 100 - 200 COVID-19 vaccine doses each week.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Coronavirus vaccines are still in short supply, and rural Ohio counties are feeling the brunt of the scarcity.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said, to date, her department has given 1,511 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 348 second doses.

Through all health providers, just over 8% of the total county population has received at least their first dose.

Because of the county's smaller population density, Seneca County is only receiving an average of 100 - 200 vaccines per week, but health department leaders said there are other factors to consider.

"We'd love to be able to do clinics all day, every day; but of course we still have the health services that we need to provide on a regular basis that health departments throughout the state have all provided for years," Schweitzer said.

Facebook We report 7 new cases since our last update. Case investigation and contact tracing are underway. If you have questions about testing sites or vaccine clinics please go to the www.senecacountyhealthdepartment.com website and follow the links. -OR- Visit the NYSDOH vaccine page and check the "Am I Eligible?"

Ohio is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, so everyone over the age of 65 can register.

However, with the low supply and the addition of teachers now being a priority, the Seneca County Health Department is focused on first vaccinating the remainder of the over 80 population, hopefully within a week, before being able to start calling in those folks aged 65 to 79.

"I think the key word is 'registration,' not vaccination, and that's what gets missed in the postings. So, we have to push that, that it's OK to get registered now, but it's going to be a while before you see a vaccine, possibly," Seneca County EMA administrator John Spahr said.