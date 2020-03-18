TIFFIN, Ohio — The coronavirus outbreak is having a ripple effect on all businesses; big and small across the country. Closer to home, Seneca County leaders are stepping in to help businesses in need.

The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership has launched a website listing all of the resources businesses can use if they are struggling financially due to the coronavirus.

The list includes local state unemployment resources to work-share programs, temporary employee job postings and even a one-time liquor buyback program from the state.

The resources vary depending on the business's needs, but the goal is to make sure all Seneca County businesses can use the tools to weather the storm.

David Zak, president and CEO of TSEP, says he believes very soon state officials will be able to get Ohio designated as a disaster area under the Small Business Administration, which would open up even more resources.

"And on our website is a survey of economic damage so that businesses can help out in that cause. But, we expect within the next few days, hopefully, sooner rather than later, because there are about 10 states that have gotten it already, but Ohio is coming very soon," Zak said.

Zak added that Seneca County business owners can get the latest local news that may impact their business sent directly to their phones by texting the word "coronavirus" to 474747.

